AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.61

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.61 and last traded at $127.61, with a volume of 3188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

