Amon (AMN) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $5,083.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

