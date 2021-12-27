Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.45

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $86.40, with a volume of 14868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Amundi bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

