Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Down 0.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.98). Approximately 27,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 113,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.99).

The company has a market cap of £469.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

