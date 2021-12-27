Analysts Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

