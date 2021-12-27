Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post $538.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.10 million and the lowest is $524.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.