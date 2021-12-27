Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.12). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,211 shares of company stock worth $11,845,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $22,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.95. 1,257,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,996. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

