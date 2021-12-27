Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce sales of $91.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $93.10 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $353.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.99 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $301,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

