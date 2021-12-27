Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. 234,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,701.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

