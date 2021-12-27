Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.32). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($9.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

NYSE PDS traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,726. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $9,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $8,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

