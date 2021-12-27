Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post sales of $60.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $59.96 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $223.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.87 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $396.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.52 million to $457.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 71.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 997.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

