Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

NYSE:SMG opened at $161.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.99. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

