Analysts Anticipate Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weave Communications.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Raymond James started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of WEAV opened at $15.37 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.