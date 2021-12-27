Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of AEVA opened at $8.37 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 201.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 151.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.