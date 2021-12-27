Analysts Expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s earnings. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

BBVA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. 233,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,724. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,738 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

