Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the highest is $108.20 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $377.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 3.05. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.