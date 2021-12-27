Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce sales of $554.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.10 million. Crocs posted sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.