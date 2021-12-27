Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post $65.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $241.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $344.22 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.