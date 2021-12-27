Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce $54.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $155.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

