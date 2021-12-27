Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dutch Bros (BROS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) in the last few weeks:

12/15/2021 – Dutch Bros had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Dutch Bros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

12/10/2021 – Dutch Bros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

11/11/2021 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65. Dutch Bros Inc has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

