Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for boohoo group (BHOOY)

12/21/2021 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

12/20/2021 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2021 – boohoo group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/13/2021 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from 415.00 to 395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – boohoo group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

boohoo group stock remained flat at $$31.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 630. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. boohoo group plc has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

