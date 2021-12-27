Analyzing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Atlas Copco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.76 $209.41 million $11.23 7.63 Atlas Copco $10.88 billion 7.69 $1.61 billion $1.68 40.89

Atlas Copco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pjsc Lukoil. Pjsc Lukoil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $7.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pjsc Lukoil and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlas Copco 1 9 2 1 2.23

Pjsc Lukoil currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Atlas Copco has a consensus price target of $530.00, suggesting a potential upside of 671.58%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Pjsc Lukoil.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 6.97% 13.11% 8.87% Atlas Copco 16.28% 30.44% 14.35%

Risk & Volatility

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Pjsc Lukoil on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.