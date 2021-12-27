Anchor Protocol (ANC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.91 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00007466 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $697.79 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012423 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004095 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003799 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,394,488 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

