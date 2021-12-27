Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.84

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

