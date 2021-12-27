Anoncoin Price Tops $0.0468 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoncoin has a market cap of $98,735.86 and approximately $6.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

