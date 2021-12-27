ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $405.97. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,011. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

