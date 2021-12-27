ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.95

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

