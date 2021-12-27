Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

ANTM stock opened at $455.71 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $458.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

