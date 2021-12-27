Anyswap Market Capitalization Hits $339.88 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $339.88 million and $25.18 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $18.23 or 0.00035702 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

