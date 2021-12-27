Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Trading Up 0.7%

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 226 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 225 ($3.02). Approximately 101,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 568,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($3.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.64.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

