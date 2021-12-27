APIX Price Tops $0.0866 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, APIX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $525,774.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

