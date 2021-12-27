Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

