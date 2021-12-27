Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.22

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.22 and last traded at $159.98, with a volume of 103622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

