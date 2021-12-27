Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $37.63 million and $107,909.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00214677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

