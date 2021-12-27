Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Major Shareholder Scott D. Sandell Sells 669,483 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.08. 10,947,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $121.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

