Arepacoin Trading Up 68.9% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $23,862.42 and $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

