Argon (ARGON) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Argon has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $1.42 million and $108,104.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,414 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.