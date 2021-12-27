Argon Trading Up 9.8% This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $108,104.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,414 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

