Arion (ARION) Hits Market Capitalization of $62,230.91

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded up 123.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $62,230.91 and $45.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.19 or 0.07932831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.23 or 0.99723337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,226,483 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

