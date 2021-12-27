Arion (ARION) Trading Up 109% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 109% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $60,468.12 and $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.10 or 0.07902347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.44 or 0.99963149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,230,299 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

