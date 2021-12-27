Ark (ARK) Price Up 17.4% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $183.82 million and $10.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,045,223 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.