Arqma (ARQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,348.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $617,559.34 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,884.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.42 or 0.08001332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00305268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.32 or 0.00920770 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00073942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00433449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00252794 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,848,745 coins and its circulating supply is 11,804,201 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.