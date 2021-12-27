Arweave Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $62.92 or 0.00123053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $42.92 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001188 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

