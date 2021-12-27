Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 225.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUCD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

LUCD stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

