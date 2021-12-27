Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Jeremy Welter Buys 13,468 Shares

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AINC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,102. Ashford Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.60.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $102.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AINC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

