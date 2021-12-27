Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Aspen Technology worth $42,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $149.87 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.