Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after buying an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vale by 91.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Vale by 19.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vale by 111.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.91 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

