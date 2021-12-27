Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,500,000 after buying an additional 282,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.