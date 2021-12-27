Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM opened at $123.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

