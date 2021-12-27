Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

INCY opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

